Online Poll
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur High gets new principal; Austin, Austin Middle lose theirs
- Morgan County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases
- Chipotle plans to open in Decatur
- COVID-19 cases up 28% in Morgan since Thursday; testing available today
- Restaurants get 'devastating' announcement as on-site dining ban continues
- Lawrence EMA Director Johnny Cantrell dies at 55
- Missing teen found, Decatur man charged with felony
- Commissioner: License office visits require appointments
- Decatur woman charged with stealing mail
- North Alabama coronavirus survivors: It 'knocks the dickens out of you'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Masks could be required, and experts strongly recommend them (4)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital furloughs about 100 staff members (3)
- Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda (3)
- COVID-19 cases up 28% in Morgan since Thursday; testing available today (3)
- Editorial: Concern for city finances prudent, not fearful (2)
- Best softball uniforms voting continues (2)
- Ann McFeatters: Trump focused solely on his reelection chances (2)
- Decatur police shut down special Wayne Farms chicken sale over traffic concerns (2)
- Decatur High gets new principal; Austin, Austin Middle lose theirs (2)
- Decatur police K-9 bites Morgan deputy during search for suspects (1)
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.