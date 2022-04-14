The ProsperityPAC of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce today announced campaign contributions to two local candidates in the May 24 Republican primary, an action that came two years after the PAC decided against injecting itself into Decatur's municipal election.
The political action committee said it will contribute $2,500 each to state House District 4 challenger Patrick Johnson and Morgan County Commission District 2 incumbent Randy Vest.
Johnson is facing incumbent Parker Moore and Sheila Banister for the GOP nomination in the district that includes portions of Morgan and Limestone counties.
Vest, completing his third term, is facing political newcomer Stephen D. Johnson, an operator for Hartselle Utilities.
ProsperityPAC is political action committee in which its funds are separate from the chamber operations.
