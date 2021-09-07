ATHENS — Drainage work will cause Chapman Hollow Road in Limestone County to be closed to through traffic until at least Friday, according to District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend.
The road is in the northwest portion of Limestone County east of West Limestone High School.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible and be aware of the road crews.
