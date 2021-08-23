ATHENS — Chapman Hollow Road will be closed to through traffic for repairs today through Thursday, according to Limestone County District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend.
Motorists are urged to follow road signs and use extreme caution for equipment and workers in this area.
