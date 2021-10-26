ATHENS — Chapman Hollow Road at the intersection of Alabama 99 in Limestone County will be closed for about three weeks for road work, according to District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend. He said the closure will involve rebuilding the road and the closure begins today.
Emergency vehicles and residents in the area will enter Chapman Hollow Road from Easter Ferry Road, Townsend added.
