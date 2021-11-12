ATHENS — Chapman Hollow Road will remain closed at the intersection of Alabama 99 next week to complete the road rebuild project. Emergency vehicles and residents will be allowed to enter Chapman Hollow Road from Easter Ferry Road, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
top story
Chapman Hollow Road to remain closed
- By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
