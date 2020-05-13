ATHENS — The charge against the man accused of shooting his Limestone County neighbor Monday has been upgraded from murder to capital murder, authorities said today.
The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charge against Travis Stanley, 41, of 15435 Mill Valley Drive, because the victim’s child was present at the time of the shooting, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.
The victim, 33-year-old Joey Sutton, was shot multiple times, Limestone County Coroner Mike West said. The shooting occurred during a confrontation in the front yard of the shooting suspect's house, authorities said.
Sutton's body was found in the driveway.
