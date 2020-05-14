ATHENS — The man accused of fatally shooting his Limestone County neighbor after a dispute over bicycle riding by the victim's son now faces a capital murder charge, authorities said Wednesday.
The Limestone County District Attorney's Office upgraded the charge from murder to capital murder against Travis Stanley, 41, of 15435 Mill Valley Drive, because a child of the victim was present at the time of the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Stanley was arrested in the death Monday of 33-year-old Joey Sutton, Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said. Stanley has been held in Limestone County Jail since early Tuesday with no bail set.
District Attorney Brian Jones said that “as the investigation proceeded, the decision was made to charge (Stanley) with capital murder under subsection 20” of the Code of Alabama’s Section 13A-5-40(a). That subsection lists, as a capital offense, murder by the defendant in the presence of a child under the age of 14 years at the time of the offense, if the victim was the parent or legal guardian of the child.
According to the subsection, “in the presence of a child” means in the physical presence of a child or having knowledge that a child is present and may see or hear the act.
Dan Totten, an attorney for Stanley, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. Totten had sought to have bond set for Stanley.
According to an order filed late Wednesday afternoon, District Judge Matthew Huggins said he conducted a virtual bond hearing Wednesday. Subsequent to the hearing, Stanley was charged with capital murder, and Totten withdrew his motion to set bond in the case and would file an appropriate motion in the capital case.
Young said there was an ongoing dispute between Stanley and Sutton, who also lived on Mill Valley Drive in the East Limestone area near Capshaw Road. According to Young, Stanley had made threats regarding Sutton’s 12-year-old son riding a bicycle on the road and believed that the boy was acting suspiciously while riding the bike.
Sutton came to the Stanley residence on Monday, and there was a verbal confrontation then a physical altercation between the two men in front of the house and Sutton was shot, Young said.
Jones said Sutton was unarmed.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said Sutton was shot multiple times and his body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. A complaint filed in district court by investigator Kristin King indicated the weapon was a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to a call about the shooting Monday at about 6 p.m., and Sutton was found dead, lying in the driveway.
According to court records, Stanley was charged with one count of harassment last year. A complaint filed in March 2019 in Limestone County District Court and signed by Creekside Primary School Principal Matt Scott said Stanley cursed at the school official, saying: “I am going to have your job. I’m a (expletive) taxpayer.” The complaint doesn’t give more details about the incident.
Young said that during the arrest on the harassment warrant, Stanley, a Creekside parent, made a “verbal threat” to a deputy.
Stanley, who was represented by Athens attorney Lucas Beaty, pleaded not guilty in the harassment case and asked that it be set for trial. In October, District Judge Matthew Huggins ordered, on a motion of the state, that the case be dismissed upon payment of court costs.
