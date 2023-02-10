ATHENS — Opponents of a proposed asphalt plant on land de-annexed from Athens two years ago have turned to the Limestone County Commission for help, but commissioners say they may not have have any way to stop the plant's development.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc. is awaiting Alabama Department of Environmental Management approval of an air permit to start building an asphalt plant on 7 acres at 18736 Moyers Road between Lucas Ferry Road and Hine Street. An initial ADEM review suggests the company has met the agency’s requirements.
Stan Hogan has lived on Moyers Road in the Athens city limits for 16 years and is about 3,000 feet from where the plant would be built. He, along with other residents, spoke at Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting to urge commissioners to take action and stop the construction of the plant.
“The County Commission inherited this problem two years ago when the land was de-annexed. We’re just asking the county to do what they can to stop this from happening,” Hogan said. “To date they have done nothing in regards to commenting on the air permit.”
The Athens City Council last month approved a resolution opposing the plant’s air permit and then submitted it to ADEM.
Hogan said the plant will have steady traffic involving large trucks.
“The number of trucks, the noise and the destroying of all the roads — those are my main concerns, along with the property values," he said.
Hogan said he is not as concerned with the fumes from the plant because of his location.
“I am farther away from the plant. Therefore, I’m not as concerned as people who are right next to the plant. If I was right next to the plant, I would have a lot of concerns,” he said. “It affects everybody differently.”
Hogan said if the asphalt plant is built, he will have to continue to live on Moyers Road.
“My house will be 50% what it’s worth prior to the asphalt plant,” he said. “So, I will not be able to sell it.”
Tommy Gordon has lived on Lucas Ferry Road in the Athens city limits since 1985, about a quarter of a mile from where the plant would be. He said he feels like the commission should be able to help the residents in some way.
Gordon said he is concerned about his property value for his children's sake. He owns 300 acres that he farms.
"I've got children and it will diminish in value," he said. "It's got to be diminished."
Gordon said he does not know enough yet about the fumes from an asphalt plant and how it can affect residents. He said the plant should be put in a more appropriate location.
"This should have been put somewhere where it was already permitted like an industrial park instead of coming out and doing it where they did it," Gordon said.
In December 2020, Athens de-annexed 81.86 acres, which includes the property now proposed for the plant, so the land could be excavated. Athens City Council members said last month they were told the land would eventually be annexed back into the city and be used for a subdivision.
Limestone County Commissioner Derrick Gatlin’s District 3 includes the proposed plant site.
“The citizens are concerned and upset about it; they’re looking to see if anything can be done from the county side. Being in the unincorporated portion of the county there’s not a whole lot of regulations that the county has in place for that,” he said. “We’re going to do what we can to help the concerned citizens. (We're) just very limited on what we can do.”
Gatlin said he would speak with the Limestone County Attorney Drew Dill to see if legally anything can be done.
LaDon Townsend, Limestone County District 4 Commissioner, said the issue needs to be investigated further.
"I don’t know that we’re going to be able to do anything because we don’t have any zoning. … I haven’t really dug into it just yet," he said.
Townsend said he feels helpless about the situation.
“I really don’t know what we can and can’t do,” he said. "We do live in the county, and I just don’t know what we can do to help them with the situation they’re in.”
Dill said he is still looking into the situation.
“Sometimes my research takes longer than I would like, certainly; it’s a process” he said. “I am working on that in amongst all the other projects we have. I know it’s important so I’m trying to give it some priority, but I have not reached any definitive conclusion yet. I’m looking to see if the county has any reasonable options.”
Halston Carter, president of Grayson Carter & Son Contracting, said in a Jan. 17 letter to ADEM that the plan at the time of the de-annexation was to eventually return the property to its agricultural use. In the letter, he said a decision was made in September to instead construct an asphalt plant.
Company officials could not be reached for additional comment.
ADEM accepted public comments on approving or denying the plant’s air permit through Jan. 27. Ron Gore, head of ADEM’s air quality division, said the agency received 40 to 50 comments but only a few addressed the issues that could be taken into account by ADEM during the permitting process.
Gore said the Athens council's letter was one of the few comments that were valid. He said it could still be another two weeks before ADEM will issue a final determination on whether the permit has been approved or denied.
