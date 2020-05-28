ATHENS — The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is partially opening and will continue to evaluate programs, said Director Bert Bradford.
The department is trying to get staff certified in certain areas, such as lifeguards, after certification classes were postponed during state health order restrictions. In addition, the department is working to fill 40 temporary positions after those employees were laid off during the state health order restrictions prohibiting recreational activities.
The following will open to the public on Monday: the current recreation center for public use (restrooms and fitness classes), pavilion rentals, playground equipment, fitness classes and practice field reservations — Wavaho Field only.
The following are delayed: travel baseball/softball tournaments, resume in late August; youth sports camps, re-evaluate July 1; swimming pool open swim, re-evaluate July 1; karate, resume at the new recreation center; pool parties, resume when lifeguards are hired; and swim team practice, resume when lifeguards are hired.
The following are canceled for this summer: youth volleyball, free play basketball (will resume after social distancing is over), home swim meets and adult softball.
As the city opens some of its recreational programs, Bradford asks users to adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
Trails and tennis courts are already open.
“We continue to monitor the number of local and statewide cases and implement ways to provide services in the safest manner possible,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks.
City facilities
The City of Athens continues to make improvements to its facilities to limit exposure risks for staff and citizens, such as installing glass barriers at counters. To complete these improvements, City of Athens facilities, unless otherwise specified, will remain closed to the public until June 8. Each facility has contact information listed on the door, and contact information for each department is available online at www.athensal.us.
Athens Utilities
Athens Utilities is again extending until June 22 its suspension of the practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment. Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made, and customers are urged to pay what they can on their bills to help keep their balances low.
Meetings
The city will continue to live stream these meetings on the city’s YouTube channel at CityofAthensAla. A phone number for citizen input will be provided during these meetings. Citizens who attend must sit in designated seats that are six feet apart and, due to COVID-19 protocols, people must meet certain criteria to attend in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.