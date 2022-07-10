About 40 volunteers wanting "to take care of" the Tennessee River walked along its tributaries in portions of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday morning and collected 864 pounds of litter.
The second Cleanup for the Cranes cleared selected creek banks of discarded furniture, tires, fast-food bags, beer cans, water bottles and cigarette butts as well as spent firearm casings. The effort was sponsored by Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Knoxville-headquartered Tennessee RiverLine Partnership.
Among the volunteers picking up litter Saturday were Amanda Merritt and her 14-year-old daughter Sophie Crowley, a rising freshman at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
“We’re out here making memories, spending quality time together and doing something together to help the community. It’s a win-win all the way around,” said Merritt.
Brad Collett, director of Tennessee RiverLine, and his group of a dozen or so made the trip from Knoxville to promote a partnership with Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the refuge staff.
“It’s about inspiring new generations of river stewards so we have this great resource to carry forward for future generations,” he said. “... This partnership plays a role in having a clean river and keeping it a healthy habitat for migratory cranes.”
He said his group’s mission is promoting a healthy ecosystem on the river's 652 miles from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.
“Initiatives (like ours) can promote quality of life, economic development, equitable access to resources, enhance public health and inspire river stewardship,” Collett said. “We all have a part to play in addressing litter in our communities and being good stewards of our resources. People can easily prevent litter.”
David Young, refuge park ranger, called litter a problem in some areas of the refuge.
He said litter finds its way into the refuge when runoff from heavy rain carries debris downstream, incidental items fly from the back of trucks and careless people fail to dispose of trash properly.
“There is some illegal dumping going on in the refuge,” Young said at a site near Beaver Dam peninsula in Limestone County on Saturday morning that had two discarded couches, a recliner and furniture pads. “There are only a few people who do that, but it impacts us all. We’re excited to bring people together to work on this problem. Taking care of the litter problem is beneficial for the wildlife and people just as much.”
The volunteers removed one of the couches and the furniture pads on Saturday, filling Young's pickup truck bed. He plans to go back and remove the other items later.
For Tennessee RiverLine member Madeleine Williamson, 24, of Knoxville, it was her first time in Decatur. She said she enjoys visiting other towns while promoting the Tennessee River.
“It’s really cool to go to different communities along the river from Knoxville,” she said. “We all enjoy getting on the river, kayaking, hiking, fishing, just enjoying the outdoors and how many people who are coming out here to keep it clean. … We all share that dedication to keeping it clean so we can keep enjoying it.”
Retired educator Jeanne Payne of Decatur was doing her part to help with the cleanup through the early morning rain and then the late-morning humid conditions Saturday.
“I want to see Decatur get the most use of the river possible,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have the river here. It’s part of me. It’s a gift to our area. I can tell people are getting more excited about the river and the opportunities it brings. Decatur is one of the gems of north Alabama. We have to take care of the river. That’s why I am out here today.”
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur-Morgan Tourism, organized the cleanup. She said another one is set for mid-September.
“The partnership and teamwork that has come out of this is certainly a highlight,” Gibson said. “Connecting people together. I am thrilled with the turnout today.”
The cleanup was designed to help get the refuge ready for its annual Festival of the Cranes in January.
Gibson said her organization has been a member of Tennessee RiverLine for the past two years, and she began talking to the group six months ago about it helping with a cleanup in Decatur.
The Riverline organization says it has a vision for a continuous system of hiking, biking, and on-water experiences along the 652-mile reach of the river.
