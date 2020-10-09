ATHENS — A Clements High School employee was arrested Friday afternoon and charged for having sexual contact with a student, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The office said Friday evening that Brody Gibson, 26, had been charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under 19.
According to the Clements High School website, Gibson teaches sixth- and seventh-grade social studies.
Gibson was being held in Limestone County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
