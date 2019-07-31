Through August and September, the Athens-Limestone County Public Library is partnering with Thrive Alabama to bring free STI testing and education to Limestone County.
On Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. the library will host the ThriveMobile, a 33-foot clinic on wheels. The specially outfitted bus is staffed by medical professionals, has a fully-functional exam room and provides free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections. Afterward patients can be linked to any care they may need.
Educators from Thrive Alabama will also be teaching HIV 101 on Aug. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. and STIs 101 on Sept. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library. Both classes will be free and open to everyone. In these classes, people can learn about the prevention and treatment of STIs in a safe, non-judgmental atmosphere. They can also learn about Thrive Alabama’s primary care clinic in Huntsville, which provides low-cost healthcare to patients without medical insurance.
