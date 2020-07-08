ATHENS — Traci Collins, the chief nursing officer at Athens-Limestone Hospital, will be the interim president of the hospital following the recent resignation of David Pryor, the hospital announced today.
Collins has more than 30 years of experience in health care, including in clinical, administrative and financial roles. She graduated from Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama where she earned a master’s degree.
The hospital said its medical staff leadership and advisory board will work to identify a long-term leadership structure for the hospital.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the role of interim president for Athens-Limestone Hospital,” Collins said in a release. “Athens has always been my hometown and I love our community. I began my career at ALH over 30 years ago and to say that I love this hospital is an understatement.
“My goal is to continue to lead our team to ‘Be the Difference’ in the lives of every person that enters our facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.