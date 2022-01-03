ATHENS — The Limestone County Commission today voted to approve a monthly appropriation in the amount of $14,625 to go toward the Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center, keeping its pool open through Dec. 31.
Huntsville Hospital, which owns the center, accepted the offer but informed the commission that if repairs become necessary, they will be the commission’s responsibility.
The motion approved by the commission 3-1 stated that "should the pool become inoperable despite the given appropriation, then the appropriation will be stopped immediately."
Danny Barksdale, District 2 commissioner, voted against the proposal. “It will set a precedent when various facilities are unable or unwilling to continue services in our county," he said. "Where do we draw the line?”
