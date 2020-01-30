An attorney for the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission has asked the Alabama Court of the Judiciary to set its trial “as expeditiously as possible” for Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson, who was indicted on felony charges in December.
“All parties involved in the proceedings, the judiciary, and the public will greatly benefit from the expeditious resolution of this matter,” said a motion filed Jan. 15 by Elizabeth Bern, an attorney for the commission.
The trial on the commission's complaint could result in sanctions or removal of Patterson as a judge and is separate from the criminal case also proceeding against him.
Patterson, 38, was indicted by a Limestone County special grand jury for use of official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and third-degree theft. The commission filed a complaint against Patterson, also on Jan. 15, charging him with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics by either having committed at least one of the crimes charged in the indictment or having created the appearance he had committed one or more of those crimes.
Patterson has 30 days to file a response and is to receive notice of the hearing no less than 30 days before the hearing date.
Scott Hoyem, a spokesman with the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts, said the AOC’s human resources director confirmed Wednesday that Patterson hasn’t resigned. The indictment means Patterson is formally suspended from serving as a district court judge, according to state Attorney General Steve Marshall.
Chuck Warren, a Florence attorney representing Patterson, said, “We’re dedicated to vigorously advocating for Judge Patterson."
Scott Donaldson, chief judge of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary, responded in an order that a ruling on the commission’s motion for "expeditious resolution" must be deferred until after Patterson is served with the complaint and the time for a response has expired.
The Court of the Judiciary hears complaints filed by the commission and has the authority, after a public hearing, to remove a judge from office, suspend without pay or censure a judge or apply another sanction allowed by law for violation of a Canon of Judicial Ethics, misconduct in office or failure to perform duties. The Court of the Judiciary can also suspend with or without pay or retire a judge who is physically or mentally unable to perform duties.
“Since Judge Patterson has unequivocally admitted to unethical and criminal conduct and is currently suspended of his judicial duties with pay, the commission requests an expeditious trial setting so that the trial can be held as soon as possible (with a minimum of 30 days’ notice),” the commission’s motion states.
Patterson acknowledged in a letter, included as an exhibit with the commission’s complaint, that he "betrayed the trust" of Limestone County residents "by stealing from funds belonging to them."
The letter was signed by Patterson and addressed to Limestone County Presiding Circuit Judge Robert Baker. In the letter, Patterson called his conduct “unethical, criminal and reprehensible.”
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, who was appointed a special circuit judge for the criminal case, has set Patterson’s arraignment and a scheduling conference for Feb. 11 at the Limestone County Courthouse.
The Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division is prosecuting the criminal case, and the Attorney General’s Office has asked that a trial be held at the “earliest practicable date.” The attorney general's motion further states that while Patterson is suspended, he continues to receive his salary unless and until he is convicted or resigns.
Online records of the Alabama Department of Finance’s controller’s office show that Patterson continues to be paid in the fiscal year that began in October: $10,808.84 in each of the months of October, November, December and January.
