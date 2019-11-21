ATHENS — Some voters in the Lester community will cast their ballots in a new polling site about a half-mile southeast of the former location.
At this week's Limestone County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved changing the location of Beat 6 Box 3 Lester Town Hall from 30306 Lester Road to 30282 Lester Road. The new polling site is near the Lester Post Office.
