ATHENS — Yvonne Dempsey was quick to point out a number of factors that led to the success of the 2020 Athens Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
"We have such great veterans in this community," Dempsey, a regular volunteer at the Alabama Veterans Museum and member of the Limestone Veterans Burial Detail, said. "The museum has done a great job working with the parade, and it's gotten better every year. The weather is great this year, but it's really about the veterans the the way our community supports them."
The Limestone Veterans Burial Detail acted as Grand Marshal for the parade, which started at Athens High and worked its way through the Limestone County Courthouse Square before ending near the Athens-Limestone Public Library at the intersection of Jefferson and Forrest streets.
The parade featured local Boy Scouts, marching bands and veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq. Turnout was strong, with families lining the streets to wave, salute and cheer on the passing veterans.
Athens native Elton Abernathy, a Navy veteran, has participated in the parade every year since its inception.
"I've been really excited to see the growth of the parade," he said. "The support is really nice."
Abernathy, born in 1927, served eight years in the United States Navy and was stationed in Korean from 1951 to 1953. He was born an raised in Athens and returned home to to manage a meat market when he left the Navy. He regularly attends monthly coffee calls at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
"This has been home my whole life," he said of Athens.
Eddie Craig, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, was acting as ride captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, a group of motorcyclists that ride in parades to honor veterans and first responders at events across the country.
"This is my eighth year to ride in the parade," Craig said. "I worked on search and rescue helicopters in the North Atlantic when I was with the Coast Guard, and I've been doing rides like this since the Gulf War started. Today we have riders from Athens, Priceville, Hartselle, really all over."
Craig, who served from 1968 to 1972, said he would like to see participation in the parade continue to increase.
"There have been years when it seemed like we had more people in the parade than watching the parade," he said. "The turnout this year looks great, and I really hope that it continues to grow."
Dempsey believes that trend will continue.
"The museum has such a strong commitment to the veterans, and the community is very supportive," she said. "I believe that will continue to grow in the future."
