A company that’s producing automotive parts at its new plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County will get an extension of non-educational property tax abatements to offset some unexpected additional costs during construction.
The Limestone County Commission, in a 3-1 vote Monday, agreed to authorize the city of Huntsville’s Industrial Development Board recommendation to grant the tax abatements for Bocar US Inc., which built a 230,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on the north side of Bibb Garrett Road.
The plant, located to the east of Interstate 65 and north of Interstate 565, will make die-cast aluminum products for the automotive industry.
The plant now has 130 full-time employees, and that number is projected to grow to 184 by the end of the year, said Jason Black, the commissioner who represents the district where the plant is located. According to a project development agreement approved by the commission in 2017, the company expects to have at least 305 full-time equivalent employees at full production.
Bocar wasn’t initially offered a 20-year tax abatement for the project, said Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development, industry relations and workforce with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. But during the construction of the building, “they ran into significant geological issues that cost them nearly $7 million more than they expected,” she told the commission. “They had to do a lot of remediation,” she said, to shore up the property to be able to build the facility at that location.
For Bocar, the abated non-educational property taxes would be an estimated $253,116 a year, and the educational taxes not abated would be an estimated $103,121 a year.
“They asked for some relief, and the relief that we felt was most appropriate was an extension of their abatements through the 20 years to offset a portion of those additional expenses,” Cape said.
Commissioner Ben Harrison voted against the measure.
“To me, this is a business risk," Harrison said. "It was unanticipated, of course. I see no reason why the citizens of Limestone County should be required to bail them out for a risk that is simply a business risk.”
Black, who supported the abatement extension, said Bocar is a valuable addition to Limestone County.
“I’m glad (Bocar) stayed the course and decided to go ahead and invest in Limestone County and invest in our people,” he said after the meeting.
The commission, in a 3-1 vote in November 2017, granted Bocar a 10-year abatement of the non-education portion of property taxes. The commission also agreed to give the company $400,000 in cash incentives if it meets construction and hiring benchmarks.
The next year, the commission unanimously approved a 20-year non-educational property tax abatement for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and, on Monday, it voted 3-1 to give its consent for the Industrial Development Board to grant the abatement for years 11 through 20 for Mazda Motor of America. The joint venture company Mazda Toyota is investing $2.3 billion in a plant in the Greenbrier area, and is scheduled to start production there next year.
For Mazda Motor of America, the abated non-educational property taxes would be an estimated $16,530 a year, and the educational taxes not abated would be an estimated $6,735 a year.
Mazda Motor of America plans to build a 15,650-square-foot facility to house central offices and research and development functions to support Mazda Toyota. It will be built at the Mazda Toyota site.
Harrison voted against that measure, saying “the citizens of Limestone County deserve better roads more than giving incentives to corporations. However, I do support and have supported in the past the county providing the needed public infrastructure for these businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.