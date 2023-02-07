Two projects planned at Pryor Field Regional Airport by a company that will service and repair aircraft will eventually add 174,000 square feet of hangar space and 250 jobs, state officials said Monday.
Huntsville-based Acquisition Integration, which will work on both civilian and military aircraft, plans initially to construct a 44,000-square-foot hangar with office space and employ 50 people. The company plans later to build a 130,000-square-foot hangar with an additional 200 workers.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced the plans in a news release reporting that the Limestone County Commission had been awarded a grant of $1 million in federal money that will help the airport expand. The Community Development Block Grant money will "be used to extend infrastructure needed for Acquisition Integration to locate at Pryor Regional Airport with plans for later additions," the news release from Gov. Kay Ivey and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
"Alabama continues to grow its footprint in aerospace and aviation industries, and this project is another example to demonstrate the great leaps we have taken in helping industry to grow and thrive in our state," Ivey said in the statement.
Airport Manager Adam Fox and Pryor Field board Chairman Nathan Fowler declined to comment on the projects Monday. Fox previously said the airport anticipated development of 85 acres on the southeast side of the 200-acre airport property for aviation businesses.
Fowler said in a November board meeting that the airport anticipated being awarded the grant for wastewater system improvements.
“We have a sewer grant that’s all but tied up in a bow and package. We’re moving forward,” he said then.
The CDBG money will pay for sewer lines and a pump station that will connect to the airport, the news release said. The new sewer lines will also be able to connect to future businesses, the release said, and will connect to a main sewer system on U.S. 31.
Fowler previously said they did not want a septic system for the south acreage. The rest of the airport is on a septic tank system. “We’re trying not to do that," Fowler said in November. "That’s the reason we’re looking to put in sewer because that’s going to be the best option in terms of our long-term growth."
He also said at the November meeting that a company was interested in locating a facility at the airport. “We’re about to have a letter of authorization, hopefully within the next two months, with someone looking to build on it,” he said.
Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities spokesman, said Monday that DU has no affiliation with the planned sewer line installation. An Athens Utilities spokesperson wasn't available Monday.
In November, Sara James with Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments prepared $1 million grant applications on behalf of the airport. Local governments previously approved $477,530 in matching funds for grant eligibility.
In late 2022, the airport board asked the four owners of the airport for 25% each of the match. The entities are the cities of Decatur and Athens and Morgan and Limestone counties. The match totaled $119,382.50 each and each entity approved its portion before the end of the year.
