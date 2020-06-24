ATHENS — A company that plans to develop a restaurant and convenience store on the east side of Athens and build an access road to them will receive reimbursement from the city for part of the street construction cost.
The Athens City Council on Monday night authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into a project agreement with Maund Family LLC, agreeing to annually reimburse it, in arrears, 100% of the proceeds from the city’s sales tax received from those two retailers, for five years or until $300,000 is paid by the city, whichever comes first.
John Plunk, a partner in Maund Family, said the road, including deceleration lanes on U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane, will cost about $750,000.
Marks said that after the reimbursement is complete and if the two retailers have $3 million in annual sales, “the city of Athens gets $90,000 a year, which will be shared by the city’s general fund and the (Athens) school system. That’s what they anticipate (in sales), plus about 50 new jobs."
The company plans to develop a Panda Express restaurant and a Twice Daily convenience store, which sells fuel and has a bakery and deli, at the southeast corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 East, and build the new road, to be called Gateway Boulevard, to connect Lindsay Lane to Greenfield Drive.
The retail projects will create about 7,100 square feet of new retail space, according to the project agreement, and Gateway Boulevard will improve the city’s public roadway network and promote economic development. The road is to be built to the city’s specifications, and Marks said site work was expected to start Tuesday.
The developer will build the Twice Daily facility at the southeast corner of U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane then lease it to the business, Plunk said. He said Panda Express will be located between the existing Tire Discounters and Twice Daily.
First Metro Bank is now awaiting FDIC approval to build a new branch directly south of Twice Daily, fronting Lindsay Lane, Plunk said.
Site work started at the Twice Daily location on Tuesday, and “construction should start in a couple of weeks, depending on the weather,” and be completed in about six months, Plunk said. Work at the Panda Express site is expected to start in the next 30 days and be completed in 90 to 120 days.
Proposed rezoning
In other business, no council member introduced an ordinance to rezone about 13 acres of property on the east side of Lindsay Lane South, from a single-family residential district to a Conventional Planned Unit Development District, or C-PUD, after several people who live in the adjacent subdivision spoke against the plan, which includes for-rent town homes.
John D. Furline and Teresa Dawn Furline had requested the rezoning for the area, immediately north of Indian Trace subdivision. The city’s Planning Commission had recommended approval of the rezoning request.
Rod Huffman, who lives in that subdivision, said he’s concerned about the density of housing developments all along the Lindsay Lane area, and another resident of the subdivision, Jim Thompson, believes the planned town homes will lower property values for him and others.
Christy Anderson, who bought a home on Indian Trace Road just over a year ago, asked council members to consider longtime residents of the area.
“It’s our forever home,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere else.”
“In no way is this a low-rent kind of development,” said the project’s developer, Spencer Searcy, of Atlanta, an Athens native. He said the town homes will be in two-, three- and four-unit buildings.
Residents were also concerned about the development’s impact on traffic on Lindsay Lane.
Taz Morell, of Morell Engineering, said Lindsay Lane will be widened to three lanes from Indian Trace to U.S. 72, and a new access road will be built from the development north to Greenfield Road.
The council also set a public hearing for July 27 to review the city’s request to rezone about 7.8 acres on the east side of Hine Street South and south of Sanderfer Road, the former Woodland Golf Course, from a light industrial district to an institutional district for the new site for Jimmy Gill Park.
Early this year, the council approved transferring $600,000 from the city’s alcohol fund to help pay for relocating and building a new park, named for the late District 3 councilman. The park was originally located on Sanderfer Road, where Toyota Boshoku is building a plant, and is to be moved to Hine Street land purchased by the city. The company is contributing $300,000 for the project.
