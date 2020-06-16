ATHENS — Supporters and opponents of removing a Confederate statue from the Limestone County Courthouse grounds appealed to the County Commission on Monday, but no action was taken on the issue.
The comments came the week after the Madison County Commission voted unanimously to seek a waiver from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection to remove the Confederate statue outside the county courthouse in downtown Huntsville.
Zack Magnusson, of Ardmore, spoke first at the Limestone County Commission meeting, saying he supports preservation of the Confederate Soldiers of Limestone County statue in its current spot on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn.
“I urge you to do everything in your power to preserve and protect our ancestors’ monument unmolested where it now stands and has stood for 111 years,” said Magnusson, who shared information about the six men who the monument memorializes.
“Each of these six men shared the common bond of brothers in arms and answered the call of their state to defend it from invasion,” he said. “But they have something else in common. Each of them is with us in this room today maybe in spirit but actually in the flesh and blood of one of their descendants.”
Magnusson, the descendant of one of the six men, said they put “their lives on the line” on the battlefield.
He told commissioners: “You swore an oath to support the Constitution of Alabama and the laws pursuant thereto and there is no legal path by which this monument can be moved or altered.”
He said that was affirmed last week by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. The day after the Madison County Commission voted to seek permission to remove its monument, Marshall issued an opinion that waivers from the Memorial Preservation Act cannot be granted for structures more than 40 years old.
Both Birmingham and Mobile have moved Confederate monuments. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Monday that the Confederate statue has been relocated to a museum.
Marshall announced Monday he had determined that the city of Mobile violated the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act by removing a historic statue previously located on public property.
The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect memorial buildings and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.
In a statement, Marshall said Mobile, after being notified of that determination, has agreed to pay the required fine of $25,000 without a court order.
Goal not destruction
Some in attendance told the Limestone commission that the goal was not to destroy the monument.
“We are not trying to erase history at all,” said Madeline Burkhardt, an Athens High graduate who is an historian and professional conservationist. “Actually we are trying to save it. We’re wanting to move it to a place where it can be better conserved” and have an educational plaque added to it.
“I do believe that it belongs in a more historically relevant place” where it can be accessed by school groups and tourists and continue to represent Confederate veterans, she said.
Burkhardt organized a GoFundMe campaign early this month to raise $27,000 to cover the $25,000 fine and other costs. The campaign had raised more than $12,000 as of Monday afternoon. According to the GoFundMe campaign page, the effort was sparked by the recent police killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Blake Sulcer said he and his colleagues who want the memorial to be relocated have seen and heard the comments that “we’re trying to erase history, and I can assure you that is the furthest from the truth.
“We simply want every human being that walks by or drives through our beautiful hometown to see the true progress and equality we have all fought so hard for.”
Lindsay Sims, an Athens native who lives in the county’s District 2, organized the GoFundMe campaign and said that, since Floyd’s death, she has been “overcome with a deep sorrow for the state of our nation as a whole.”
After seeing what happened with the Confederate monument in Birmingham, “I realized that Athens must take action to educate and unify in order to better our community and to prevent such from happening in our town,” she said.
Sims, an educator, said she has family members that are lifelong county residents.
“I can assure you this campaign was not borne of resentment or hatred for our county, it is borne of an immense respect and a true love for it,” she said. “It is borne of a hope that whatever the compromise is, that it be of sound mind, preservation, respect, educated choice and unity.”
Commission noncommittal
Garth Lovvorn, who lives near the courthouse, said the Confederate statue “was put there to honor the dead who never came back. It was not put there to intimidate black people.”
He suggested what he called the “great Limestone County compromise,” adding a statue recognizing an African American to the courthouse grounds and including the building in the existing Civil Rights Trail that features museums and historic sites, such as the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site.
According to Limestone County Archivist Rebekah Davis, the United Daughters of the Confederacy launched a program to erect a monument to honor Limestone County’s Confederate soldiers, and the memorial, placed at the intersection of Market and Marion streets, was unveiled in 1909. That statue, depicting a soldier standing with his head lowered, was moved to the Confederate Circle in the Athens City Cemetery. Thomas Maclin Hobbs, whose father died during the war, offered to pay for a new monument if he could choose the inscriptions, and the monument, showing a soldier with his chin up, was dedicated in 1912.
Commissioners thanked people from both sides of the issue for their input, but took no action.
“I appreciate all the comments on both sides of the question at hand here today,” said District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner. “We’ll take them all into consideration.” He said he doesn’t know what, if any, action the commission will take.
“This will be a decision we may have to make later,” said District 3 Commissioner Jason Black. “I want everyone to know I value everyone’s opinion and I value everyone’s wishes, but somebody on one side’s not going to get what they want.” The commission votes “based on the Constitution of Alabama,” he said.
Black said his decision would be “a well thought-out process.”
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison said it’s good for the commissioners to hear from “different perspectives” in the community, and they will take all comments “under advisement. I don’t know what, if anything, the commission will do.”
Chairman Collin Daly said after the meeting that commissioners are “elected to support everybody,” but added, “If we remove (the statue), we’re breaking the law. There’s no win to breaking the law.”
“We’re going to uphold the law. If the law changes, we will abide by the law,” Daly said, suggesting that people should lobby legislators if they want to see a change in state law.
