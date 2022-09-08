Limestone County could have a system of walking and biking trails running from the state line to Calhoun Community College and Mooresville within five years under a proposal to connect two existing trails with the planned regional Singing River Trail.
The 2.3-mile Swan Creek Greenway National Recreation Trail is already established and extends from the Athens Sportsplex to U.S. 72 near Lowe’s in Athens. The Richard Martin Rails to Trails is an 11-mile path that goes from the Alabama-Tennessee line in Veto to Piney Chapel, which is about 5 miles north of Athens.
John Kvach, executive director of the Singing River Trail, said the Martin trail could be extended south to Athens to connect to the Swan Creek trail, which would tie into his 200-plus-mile trail that's running mostly east-west all the way across north Alabama.
“What we have proposed is to connect, I think it’s (a) 1.6 miles connection, between the two (Swan Creek and Singing River). Put that connector route between the two and then claim the whole thing as the Singing River Trail from the Tennessee state line to what now would be Swan Creek all the way down to just south of the (U.S.) 72 connector route,” Kvach said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said they know the general area where the trails will connect.
“We will connect there close to the industrial park up on Wilkinson Street … and then connect to our Pryor Park and then try to hit the walking trail,” he said.
The most recent map of the Singing River Trail at singingrivertrail.com shows it with a spur extending north to Athens from the Calhoun College area. A western section of the trail connects Decatur to the Shoals and the Mississippi line. The eastern section connects the north bank of the Tennessee River at Decatur with Bridgeport. Singing River organizers haven't determined how trail users would go from the river's south bank to the north at Decatur.
Kvach said Richard Martin Rails to Trails and Swan Creek Greenway would retain their names, but the overlay would be Singing River.
“The big part of this will be connecting the Swan Creek spot to the new city park (Athens' Pryor Park). We were actually drawn into the master plan of the city park,” Kvach said. “That trail would then go through Athens State (University) … and then cross over into downtown.”
Kvach said they want people to be able to have a connecting route between downtown Athens, the university, Pryor Park and Swan Creek.
The city and the Singing River group would have joint authority over the trails in Athens, Kvach said. He said all three entities with trails in Limestone County would jointly maintain the connected trail.
Kvach said they currently do not know what the project will cost but the trail will generally cost between $500,000 and $1 million a mile for their “road-quality greenway.”
“We’re working on some government grants, some matching from the city, some money from the county … to be able to really get this moving faster,” Kvach said.
Kvach said the timeline will depend on getting the funds but that the trails should be connected in about five years.
Marks agrees that five years is possible.
“And really, honestly, that’s probably doable. We’re working on some rights of way now and some easements and things, so I think in five years, I think it’s very doable,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.