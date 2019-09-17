ATHENS — Retired Army Brigadier General Phillip S. Jolly will speak at a celebration of the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday at McCandless Hall at Athens State University.
A complimentary hot dog lunch will be served in the ballroom at 11 a.m., and the East Limestone High School Drum Line will perform in the courtyard at 11:30 a.m.
The program will be in McCandless Hall at noon and include patriotic music played by Ronnie Merritt on a 1892 tracker-action pipe organ and more patriotic tunes by a flautist trio.
This year's event recognizes the women's suffrage movement.
Jolly had a 35-year career in civilian and military service, and his last military assignment was as deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs for U.S. Army Europe.
The event is hosted by Athens State and the John Wade Keyes DAR.
Members of the constitutional convention signed the final draft of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.