ATHENS — Developers plan to build a Publix-anchored shopping center at the site of a vacant Kmart building on U.S. 31, and on Tuesday said demolition and construction are expected to start this summer with a completion date set for fall 2021.
The City Council on Monday night voted 4-0 to authorize the city to enter into a project agreement with Athens Associates LLP. The site will be redeveloped with a 48,387-square-foot grocery store and 11,200 square feet of adjacent small shops, according to a statement from Ming Commercial Real Estate Group of Athens.
The project at 104 U.S. 31, to be named MidTown Centre, will also include a 1-acre outparcel.
Jimmy Lewis, manager of Athens Associates and owner of the U.S. 31 property, has joined with Bill Ming and William Ming of Ming Commercial Real Estate Group as development partners, according to the statement. The Ming group will oversee design, development, construction and leasing.
As part of the agreement, the city will build an access road and intersection with a roundabout at Pryor Street, on the north side of the property. The company will provide the property necessary for the Pryor Street intersection and initially pay all of the city’s expenses in connection with that work.
The agreement calls for the city to annually pay the company in arrears 100% of the proceeds from the city’s sales tax received from the businesses at the property for six years or until the amount paid by the company for the Pryor Street work is covered, whichever comes first.
After Monday night's meeting, Mayor Ronnie Marks said the Pryor Street project would cost an estimated $800,000 and, if the shopping center brings in $10 million a year in sales, that would generate $300,000 a year in sales tax revenue, based on the city’s 3-cent sales tax.
He said the cost of the Pryor Street work could be paid off in about 2½ years.
The city is also committed to adding a new signalized intersection at the eastern edge of the property and U.S. 31 to serve the commercial property and Athens Middle School, which is located on the east side of U.S. 31.
Councilman Harold Wales asked if a traffic signal is needed at that location.
Public Works Director James Rich said a traffic signal there will help with traffic flow exiting the school.
“It is warranted (to handle traffic) beyond the retail,” he said.
The city is responsible for the cost of that project, according to the agreement. Marks said the city will work with Athens City Schools officials on a funding arrangement to pay for it.
In response to a resident’s concern about the Pryor Street project possibly encroaching on his property, Marks said a site plan for the development would have to be presented to the Planning Commission for its approval. Buffers are required between commercial and residential districts, Rich said.
The release from Ming Commercial Group said the location of MidTown Centre will serve the needs of the growing Athens community from downtown to surrounding areas to the west and more than 25,000 daily commuters.
The project, according to the release, will play a “key role in revitalizing this area commercially and complement other development activities nearby,” including a new 180-lot subdivision, The Boardwalk, off Sussex Drive, and a city park being planned at the site of the former Pilgrim’s Pride chicken processing plant at Pryor Street and Sussex Drive.
In other business at the meeting, the council authorized the mayor’s office to apply for funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s COPS Hiring Program to hire seven new police officers. The grant would pay 75% of the officers’ salaries and benefits for three years and after that the city would be responsible for paying salaries and benefits from local funds.
Marks said he plans to bring the council a plan for a funding stream for additional officers and a pay increase for first responders.
