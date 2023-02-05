ATHENS — Construction of a 37,000-square-foot addition for Lindsay Lane Christian Academy's high school is set to begin Monday, with a steel frame going up this month and completion expected by the end of the year.
The $6.1 million expansion will be on the academy's 705 W. Sanderfer Road campus in Athens.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, which opened in 2009, also has a second-through-fourth grade school at 1300 Lindsay Lane and a pre-K-through-first grade school at 13902 Bradford Road in Madison. The Sanderfer Road campus houses an intermediate, middle and high school.
The addition, to be used for high school students, will abut the middle school building and be connected to the existing high school building.
Stephen Murr, head of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, said the school started with 39 students when it opened. He said the number of students at Lindsay Lane has grown every year except one. It now is at capacity with a total of 674 students and 71 faculty and staff members at its three campuses.
“When I came in 2013, we had 319 students. That has increased 111% until today,” Murr said. “Looking over that amount of time it’s probably pretty unique that a Christian school like ours has increased that way. … I think we have 40 new students this year, but we’re at a place where we’re at capacity.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the population growth in Athens is translating into more students enrolled at schools in the city.
“The growth of the city has certainly had a lot to do with this,” he said. “The whole area growing has helped our school systems.”
The new addition to Lindsay Lane Christian Academy will include 10 classrooms, a cafeteria, offices, tutoring spaces, a STEM laboratory, a science laboratory, a gym with two side-by-side courts, a weight room and space for five future classrooms upstairs.
Murr said the entire addition will serve as a storm shelter.
“I hope we never really need them, but it is really nice for parents to know, 'My kids are at school right now, and they’re in about the safest place they could be while they’re at school,' if something like that happens,” he said.
Marks said the expansion adds to the city.
“This is a pretty major renovation. … They have a beautiful plan,” Marks said. "It’s a great ... asset to our community.”
Murr said they made a down payment of $1.5 million and secured a loan for the remainder of the construction costs.
“They’re telling me December of this year the building will be complete,” he said. “In January we would start moving some classes in there.”
There are future plans for the Sanderfer Road site if the school continues to grow, Murr said.
“We have a plan to build another building on that campus and that one we will focus on elementary,” he said. “It would allow us to have that K-12 on one campus so parents that have a first grader but they also have a fourth grader and they have someone in middle school, they would be able to take them all to one place.”
Murr said the other campuses will remain in use.
“The plan would still be to keep the other two campuses up and running and kind of use them as feeder schools for what would really remain our main campus on Sanderfer Road,” he said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.