Grayson Carter & Son Contracting plans to start building a temporary bypass lane on Nick Davis Road on Tuesday and finish it Wednesday. The bypass lane will help motorists traveling east on Nick Davis navigate around vehicles turning onto Linton Road.
Nick Davis Road is part of the detour for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Alabama 251/Lindsay Lane roundabout project, and construction of the roundabout is expected to continue through the year. The temporary bypass will be in service during the construction project.
During construction of the bypass, Nick Davis will be one lane on Tuesday and Wednesday during work hours.
