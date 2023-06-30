A Leighton man who died Wednesday while being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail received four doses of Narcan in an effort to save his life, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Ronnie Tyler Gwynn Parker, 30, was captured Wednesday in Lawrence County after he failed to appear for trial Tuesday morning in Limestone County on charges that included the attempted murder of deputies, according to the Limestone Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff's Office said while Parker was being transported to the Limestone County Jail, he had “what appeared to be a medical episode.” Transporting officers immediately stopped the vehicle and a medic administered first aid while awaiting emergency medical services, according to the Limestone County sheriff.
Norwood said prior to EMS arrival, law enforcement administered four doses of Narcan nasal spray to Parker. Parker’s official time of death was 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Parker’s death at the request of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, according to Brent Patterson, the Madison sheriff's public information officer.
Both Patterson and Norwood said Parker’s body showed no signs of trauma.
Parker’s remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, according to Norwood.
Patterson said the investigation is awaiting toxicology results, which could take as long as six months to a year.
Parker was arrested in 2018 after allegedly shooting at deputies with a handgun while leading them on a chase of a stolen vehicle, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies returned fire but no one was shot, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Deputies said Parker later abandoned the vehicle and, holding his girlfriend against her will, approached a home on Sewell Road in Athens.
Parker took his girlfriend and an elderly resident hostage inside the home and set fire to it, according to deputies. The elderly hostage was released, but "Parker still refused to release his girlfriend," the Limestone Sheriff's Office said at the time. "As the fire spread, the smoke became thick and the girlfriend escaped through the window. Deputies were also able to pull Parker from the window and take him into custody."
Deputies said they found an improvised explosive device in the front seat of the stolen vehicle.
A grand jury in 2018 indicted Parker on seven counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree theft, possession of a destructive device and other charges.
Parker’s aunt, Kim Hill, on Thursday said he had changed since then.
“He’d been out for quite some time,” she said. “His life had changed, and he was very adamant there was no going back to that person.”
He posted a $247,500 bond in October 2021 and was released from jail pending trial, according to court documents.
Hill said while Parker was out of jail awaiting trial, he’d “been going to fellowship churches and preaching and giving testimony and reaching out to others.”
Family called Parker by his middle name, Tyler, according to Hill.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal's Service, ALEA, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending Parker.
