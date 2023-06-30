Ronnie Parker

Parker

A Leighton man who died Wednesday while being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail received four doses of Narcan in an effort to save his life, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.

View our Print Replica

david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.