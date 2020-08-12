The chief judge of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary has granted a state commission’s request to dismiss, without prejudice so it could be refiled, its complaint against former Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson.
The Judicial Inquiry Commission last month filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice or, in the alternative, to stay the case until Patterson’s criminal trial is over.
Patterson, 38, was indicted in December by a special grand jury for using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. Then in January, the commission charged Patterson with violations of the Alabama Canons of Ethics, with Patterson denying the allegations.
Patterson’s criminal trial was scheduled in June, but the Alabama Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in the state beginning March 16. In a May 15 order, the court ruled they can resume Sept. 14.
Patterson resigned his judgeship in a July 3 letter to Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker, saying that “my resignation should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt on my part.”
The commission said in its motion that if the outcome of the criminal trial “fails to satisfy the principles of Alabama’s system of judicial discipline,” it would consider filing charges.
