A teen accused of the deadly September 2019 shootings of five family members, who is now being held without bail at Limestone County Jail, is asking to be placed in a juvenile detention facility instead of adult jail, according to court documents.
Mason Sisk, 16, was charged as an adult in November with four counts of capital murder. When he was arrested after the shootings, Sisk, who was then 14, was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia. He was indicted on the charges last month.
In a motion filed late Monday afternoon, Sisk is requesting, through his attorneys, for the court to enter an order placing him at the center, “or any other, different or additional relief the court deems appropriate.” According to the motion, Sisk is housed in solitary confinement at the jail due to his age and vulnerability with the general jail population, and is “better suited to be placed at the TVJDC where the defendant will be among his peer group and in a setting that more closely meets his needs.”
Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker has scheduled a virtual hearing on the motion for Thursday.
The motion states that when Sisk was removed from the center, he was pursuing his GED. Further, the attorneys claim that solitary confinement for an extended period of time will have “a deleterious effect” on Sisk’s physical, mental and emotional well-being.
According to Sisk's attorneys, Lucas Beaty and Michael Sizemore, the center is a secure facility and Sisk would receive services there like classroom instruction and be housed with other juveniles
After a hearing in November, Limestone County Juvenile Judge Matthew Huggins ordered Sisk’s case to be transferred to circuit court for prosecution, and Sisk was placed in the Limestone County Jail. He is charged with one count of capital murder of two or more victims and three counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.
Limestone County authorities said the victims were Sisk’s father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother; his 5-year-old sister; and his 6-month-old brother. The shootings occurred at the family’s home on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West pronounced three of the victims dead in the residence. Two other victims, an adult and a juvenile, were initially in critical condition and were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital and Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, but later died, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Negative. You old enough to act like a man you old enough to hang out with the men.
