Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk and another defendant indicted last month for an alleged scheme to fraudulently enroll students in public virtual schools have filed notice they will change their pleas from not guilty to guilty, according to federal court records.
Named in the federal indictment were Sisk; former Athens superintendent Trey Holladay and his wife Deborah, a former Athens City Schools teacher; Rick Carter, Athens City Schools’ director of planning; and David Webb Tutt and Gregory Earl Corkren, both described in the indictment as longtime friends of Trey Holladay. Carter is on paid administrative leave.
Cockren also filed notice with the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Alabama on Thursday that he intends to change his plea to guilty. All six defendants entered not guilty pleas earlier this month.
All six defendants are charged with conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Trey Holladay, Carter and Corkren are charged with aggravated identity theft for allegedly obtaining confidential student information from private school students to assist in the scheme.
Sisk was charged with one count of conspiring to commit a wire or mail fraud. His attorney, Russell Crumbley, couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerusha Adams set Sisk’s change-of-plea hearing by video teleconference for April 8, and Sisk must file a written notice by April 5 stating whether he wants to proceed with the hearing by video teleconference.
The indictment accuses the defendants of conspiring to fraudulently enroll students in Athens and Limestone County virtual schools and falsely reporting the students to the Alabama State Department of Education. As a result, the districts received payments from Alabama’s Education Trust Fund as if the students actually attended public schools, according to the indictment, and the defendants then kept some of that money for their personal use.
