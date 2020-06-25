ATHENS — The local chapter of the American Red Cross is teaming with Grace Missionary Baptist Church to conduct a COVID-19 antibody screening and blood drive on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 549 W. Elm St. in Athens.
Those with questions about the screening or donating blood can call Stephanie Holcomb at the Red Cross at 205-807-5975.
