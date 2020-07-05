Limestone County Schools today said all summer programs that were scheduled to begin Monday have been canceled because multiple staff members were directly exposed to COVID-19 and there was one confirmed positive case for the virus.
The district said CDC guidelines and Limestone County procedures are being followed to ensure that programs will take place on July 20. The school system asks that residents notify others about the cancellation who planned to participate.
