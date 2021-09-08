ATHENS — A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be open at the former Limestone County Veterans Museum at 100 Pryor St. W. beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials said tests will be conducted every day except Sunday until further notice.
It is hosted by the Nomi Health System and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Preregistration is not required.
For more information on getting test results, call 205-927-3438.
