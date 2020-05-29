A Cullman man was killed early this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Limestone County, said a state trooper.
Joshua Lee Loyd, 23, was killed about 1 a.m. today when the Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a Kia Sorento driven by Jeffrey Lynn Wilkerson, 58, of Florence, said senior trooper Chuck Daniel.
Daniel said Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene, and Wilkerson was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital.
At the time of the crash, Wilkerson was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 351, according to Daniel. Troopers continue to investigate.
