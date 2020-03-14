ATHENS — Curbside recycling has been suspended in the city of Athens because state protocols on COVID-19 have prevented a private vendor in Decatur from using inmates, the city announced today.
Citizens can still take their recycling to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center on Lucas Ferry Road, south of U.S. 72.
