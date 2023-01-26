ATHENS — Contractors and other individuals digging in Athens have damaged utility lines multiple times in some weeks, but the city hopes the number of accidents declines after it made it a violation of city law to dig without determining utility locations.
State law already requires notifying utilities of plans to dig, but Steve Carter, Athens Utilities Gas Department manager, said that hasn't prevented damage to underground utility, gas and water lines that has become a growing problem with the added construction in the city.
“With all the construction and excavation going on, we were averaging one, two, three hit lines a week,” he said.
Five years ago this month, Athens police had to close the crossroads in Tanner when a backhoe struck a 6-inch natural gas pipeline owned by American Midstream on Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Carter said at the time that crews had to let the line blow down in order to shut it off.
Now, he and City Council members hope the new city ordinance passed Monday raises awareness of the need to use the nationwide 811 system to notify utilities of plans for digging, whether for construction, erecting a mailbox, landscaping or other reasons.
Anyone digging in an area with utility lines must notify the 811 system by dialing those digits or filling out a ticket at al811.com with ample time before beginning excavation. Utilities respond by marking their line locations in the excavation area.
“You call for a locate on any of our gas pipelines or for that matter water, electric, whoever belongs to that 811 in Alabama. They will get a notification that the lines need to be located,” Carter said. “Then you have to follow that law, how the law states that you dig once you begin your excavation.”
Penalties under the state law can range from up to $500 for a first violation to $10,000 for a careless violation.
“Now, if they violate that 811 law then it becomes a city violation so they … have to go to the city court now under this ordinance; you’d be violating a city ordinance (too),” Carter said. “It would be a fine and a court cost.”
The Athens ordinance doesn't specify penalties, but says a violation is an "offense against the city."
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the amount of the fine would be left up to the municipal court. He said issuing a citation would also be left up to each officer’s discretion.
“Each situation is different,” he said. “We have a guy that’s digging in his flower bed that’s trying to get a root out of there, trying to get a tree out, that may be a little different than a contractor coming out there and blatantly just not getting lines identified.”
However, Johnson said, due to safety concerns, it is likely that most people will get a citation.
“This is one of those things that could hurt people if we can’t get it under control; I think that’s why they’re wanting to do it,” he said. “This will be one that won’t have a lot of breaks to it.”
The ordinance lays out the details of how someone would be in violation.
“Any person who excavates in a street, highway, public easement, private easement or implied easement of an operator, or on property of an operator, or conducts blasting operations, or performs demolition activities in the near proximity of an operator’s underground facility without first having ascertained, in the manner described in … the Code of Alabama, the location of all underground facilities in the area of the proposed excavation, blasting, or demolition, shall be guilty of an offense against the city,” it states.
Carter said the local ordinance is needed.
“We were having several damaged lines. Some did call, some didn’t, some cut our valves off which is against federal regulations and state regulations,” he said.
Johnson said he agrees with the city creating an ordinance because the state law alone just was not working.
“We had people that were getting into gas lines; seemed to be happening more frequently and some of the same people,” he said. “This is a life-threatening issue.”
There have been no injuries, Carter said, but with the amount of damages, he said the city has a right to enforce the law.
With the state 811 law, "if you violate that law and we send it in you’ll get a fine or you may get called down there to Montgomery,” he said. “We just felt like, in our position and with what was going on, that we just needed to make it a little bit more stringent, I guess you would say, and then make it a violation here.”
Carter said violating the 811 law can create dangers. He said gas escaping from ruptured lines is particularly worrisome.
“Gas is a hazard in and of itself, not only to the public but also to our employees,” he said. “While we have all the safety equipment and different things to take care of that, it’s still an exposure we don’t want to have if we can avoid.”
Carter said he is hoping the new local law will make people aware of the importance of calling 811.
“Hopefully what this will do is it will make people aware of that 811 ordinance and 811 law and that they will call and make sure that those lines are located before they dig,” he said.
The Athens ordinance provides that it is not an offense if an owner digs on his or her own property without knowledge of the existence of underground utilities or a utility easement.
