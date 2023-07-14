A dangerous Limestone County railroad crossing will get a $375,545 upgrade, one of several area crossings slated for federally funded improvements.
The crossing, about 2 miles south of Ardmore, is where Mooresville Road crosses the railroad tracks at an acute angle. Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said there are several factors that make it a dangerous crossing.
“It’s the angle of the crossing, it’s the speed of the track through there, it’s a few things like that,” he said. “The train continues to increase speed as it comes out of town; by the time it gets to that point it’s at full speed.”
Limestone County Commissioner Daryl Sammet, whose District 1 includes the crossing, agreed the train speed at the crossing makes it dangerous.
“You can’t tell the speed of those trains when you pull up on those tracks,” Sammet said. “They come humming through there sometimes, believe me.”
Sammet said the nearby power substation also makes the crossing dangerous.
“There’s so many lights in the substation after dark. The lights, I think, might fool everybody,” he said. “You pull up at that crossing, you look that way, all you see is that substation.”
Other planned crossing upgrades in the area, the cost of which was not available, include College Street in Hartselle, Cedar Lake Road in Decatur and Thach Road in Limestone County.
Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation North Region spokesman, said ALDOT ranks the order of crossing upgrades.
“ALDOT’s role in this is to administer the state’s apportioned federal funds to add signs or protective devices at railroad crossings. These safety improvements are made through federal Section 130 (Rail-Highway Crossings Program) funds according to statewide rank,” he said. “Factors such as vehicle traffic counts, number of trains, accident history, and sight distances are taken into account.”
Burkett said several improvements will be made to Mooresville Road crossing, which currently only has bells and lights.
“The existing bells and lights will be replaced with a new assembly that includes gates. New pavement markings and signs will also be placed at this site by ALDOT maintenance forces,” he said. “Typically, the railroad will perform the work on their right of way, ALDOT will pay the railroad for that work, and then we’ll use our own personnel to add any striping or signage on the road approaching the railroad right of way.”
The alignment of the road will not change, Burkett said. He said the improvements are for road users.
“The devices are for control of the roadway, not the railway,” Burkett said. “It is a county road, but the federal government works through and with ALDOT on all issues concerning transportation, including federal programs to improve transportation owned by local governments.”
Sammet said any improvement is good for safety and he is glad the state is stepping in on this crossing.
Burkett said it is unknown when the improvements will be performed.
“The railroad is free to start when they are ready. They generally work on one crossing at a time. There is currently work being done on a crossing on Tabernacle Road in Morgan County,” he said. “As soon as the railroad finishes their portion of the work, ALDOT schedules the placement of signs and markings.”
