D230712 railroad crossing JN22.JPG
Buy Now

A driver traveling south on Mooresville Road approaches the railroad crossing located between Upper Fort Hampton Road and Bethel Road near Ardmore. Gates and upgraded lights and bells are planned for the crossing. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

A dangerous Limestone County railroad crossing will get a $375,545 upgrade, one of several area crossings slated for federally funded improvements.

View our Print Replica

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.