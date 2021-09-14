Athens State University and the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold an event Sept. 20 to honor the 234th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
The event will be at 1 p.m. at Athens State's McCandless Hall.
This celebration was started by DAR in 1956 after it petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 to observe Constitution Week.
“This document is the foundation of our country, and I applaud these local efforts to raise awareness of its importance,” said Ronnie Marks, mayor of the city of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.