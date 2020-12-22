• Heather Lynn Williams, 33, 260 McClellan Hill Road, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shirley Ann Burgess, 56, 413 Memorial Drive, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Benjamin Brant West, 19, 21667 Elkton Road, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Waymond Wilson, 47, 29812 Little Creek Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth O’Brian Tisdale, 29, 16973 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (State trooper)
• Ann Margaret Cope, 56, 22829 Slate Road, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13470 Quinn Road, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 31, 409 Skyview Drive, Apt. 4, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Keontey Sontarus Staten, 30, 1222 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
