ARRESTS
• Joshua Eugene Childers, 30, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,135. (Decatur police)
• Bobby Wayne Lanford, 36, Florence; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,196. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marcus Dewayne Jackson, 28, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Andrew Jacob Morrow, 22, Falkville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chasity Laranda Gardner, 37, Huntsville; third-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Antez Montrayon Moore, 20, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Deliana Kroll, 25, Chattanooga; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Jason Lee Skipper, 44, Elkmont; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Harold Brian Crawford, 21, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Kala Collins, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jacob Heard, Ardmore; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curtis Jacobs, Toney; domestic violence via strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittany Miller, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Paulk, Rogersville; drug trafficking, distribution of controlled substance; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Watkins, Athens; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeffrey Carter, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
