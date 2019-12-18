Arrests
• Aaron Jay Sanders, 22, 4806 Rutledge Drive, Huntsville; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chassity Paige Maddox, 29, 23149 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lincoln Grey Lawrence, 25, 23149 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Ray Phillips, 51, 168 Crabapple Road, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.