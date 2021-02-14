Due to predictions of inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine clinics have announced closures or delays.
The Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and the Decatur Morgan Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will delay opening until 10 a.m. Monday.
For people who have an appointment at Decatur Morgan earlier than 10 a.m. on Monday, the scheduling team will call to reschedule. The hospital advises checking its Facebook page for updates.
At Athens-Limestone, people with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible, and they are asked to avoid calling the hospital so the scheduling team can dedicate its time to rescheduling appointments. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.
The Limestone County Health Department plans to close Monday, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
Patients scheduled to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine are advised that the health department will honor their second dose over the next two weeks, and the vaccine efficacy is approved up to 42 days after the first dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.