ATHENS — A defense lawyer sparred with a witness Monday about the thoroughness of the investigation that led to Mason Sisk being charged with killing five of his family members.
Sisk’s attorney Shay Golden cross-examined investigator Kristen King on the sixth day of Sisk’s second capital murder trial in Limestone County Circuit Court. The first ended in a mistrial.
“We did our best,” King said, although she admitted to a clerical error in logging one item. She collected about 45 pieces of evidence and investigators photographed the scene. The evidence collected included pillows, bullets and casings, gloves, a wallet and cellphones, as well as a pistol found nearby.
King — then working for the Limestone County sheriff but now employed by District Attorney Brian Jones, who is prosecuting the case — testified that she and the investigative team spent about 18 hours at the crime scene, the Sisk family’s house on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
Mason Sisk’s father John Sisk, stepmother Mary Sisk, and siblings Grayson, Aurora and Colson were shot to death Sept. 2, 2019. Mason Sisk, then 14 and now 18, was at the house and called 911. The validity of his subsequent confession is in dispute, and he told a girlfriend that someone else was to blame.
In court Monday, Golden said investigators missed or failed to fully look into drug evidence, the vehicle that Mason apparently had driven, what neighbors might have known, possible connections that John Sisk’s brother Lance Sisk may have had to the case, the fact that Lance Sisk had lived in the house, fingerprints, and the fact that while the house was locked between investigators’ visits, someone else may have had a key.
Golden noted that the Richard Martin public walking trail is behind the house and the back door was open at one point.
He asked why more people’s DNA was not studied.
“There would be a lot of DNA in anyone’s house,” King said.
Golden said that when DNA didn’t match Mason Sisk, it wasn’t tested against anyone else.
“Do you want me to go swab everybody in Limestone County?” King asked.
She said they can’t check out everything.
“We assess the scene, we look at the evidence, and that’s how we generate leads,” she said.
She said this was the second major trial she had testified in, and Golden asked whether she’d ever had to “explain away so many mistakes.” She said no.
“There was nothing on that crime scene that indicated it had anything at all to do with drugs,” she said. She said they tried to show sensitivity in interviewing the five victims’ family members. She repeatedly said that “relevance” was the standard for determining what should be investigated. Questioned by the DA, she said there were several details about the crime that Mason Sisk knew during early interviews.
Golden asked whether she has ever heard a coerced confession.
“I wouldn’t know, sir,” she said. “I don’t coerce confessions. I’ve never seen a coerced confession.”
---
Body-camera video
For about an hour and 45 minutes Monday afternoon, the jury watched a body-camera video shot outside the house on the night of the crime. Andrew King, a former Limestone deputy sheriff who is now a Huntsville firefighter, made the video. Mason Sisk was in his custody while it was recorded.
The video shows Mason Sisk speaking with the deputy while standing outside the house. Mason Sisk holds his hands up, with a cellphone in his right hand. He says he does not know who the killer is but mentions a vehicle he heard or saw. Later, he seems to express relief when told that not everyone in the house is dead. (Two victims died later, bringing the total to five.)
“You’re just being detained till we can figure out what’s going on,” a man tells Mason Sisk. Officers give polite explanations, calling him “Bud” and “Mr. Sisk,” as they handcuff him and move him from one car to another. He spends 20 minutes or more alone with then-Sheriff Mike Blakely in Blakely’s truck.
Golden questioned King after the video. King noted that he stayed nearby while Mason Sisk was in Blakely’s truck.
“I wasn’t sure if he was taking custody of him or if he was being released or if he was to remain with me,” King said.
Circuit Judge Chad Wise excused jurors about 3:30, telling them to return at 8:30 Tuesday morning for the trial to resume.
---
Witness on false confessions
With the jury out of the courtroom, defense attorneys called an expert witness whom they’d like the jury to hear testify about false confessions. The judge did not decide during court proceedings Monday whether he will permit the testimony.
The witness is Jeffrey Neuschatz, listed as a distinguished professor and eminent scholars professor of psychology by the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he works. Some courts have not allowed him to testify, but defense attorney Michael Sizemore said this was because they did not want him to give an opinion on witnesses’ credibility. Neuschatz said he would not do so in this case.
Neuschatz explained tactics used to interrogate witnesses, some of which he said were used when questioning Mason Sisk.
Asked whether such tactics are effective, he said: “It depends on what you mean by ‘effective.’ … The tactics they (some interrogators) use are very effective in getting people to confess.” But he said the confessions are not necessarily true.
Among the tactics he mentioned are giving someone a justification to confess (saying things such as “You are not a bad person . … Tell us what happened”), showing a tall stack of alleged evidence, and controlling the dialogue so that the subject cannot deny guilt.
Researchers know some confessions are false, he said, because they have persuaded people to falsely confess during experiments, because some who confessed have been cleared later by DNA, and because sometimes other people turn out to be guilty of the same crime or it didn’t even occur.
A person might confess falsely to protect someone else, the professor said. They might come to believe the falsehoods they’ve been told. Or they might reach the point where they can’t endure the interrogation anymore.
Younger people find it hard to muster the emotional, physical and intellectual control needed to avoid falsely confessing, Neuschatz said. Fatigue and pain can also lower resistance.
---
Juror serves time in jail
A prospective juror was released Saturday after serving five days in the Limestone County Jail for criminal contempt after “shout(ing) vulgar and abusive language specifically directed toward the court,” in the judge’s words.
Theodore James Leyden, 34, was sentenced during jury selection on April 17.
This came after Wise asked whether any prospective jurors had mental or physical impairments. Leyden raised his hand and “shouted” a request to define “mental illness,” according to the judge’s written contempt order.
Wise asked the juror to approach the bench, where the alleged outburst occurred. It related to a previous case involving the juror’s father, according to Wise’s order.
The judge wrote that he “noticed that other members of the jury panel were visibly disturbed” and determined that “immediate action was essential to prevent the diminution of the dignity of the justice system and the court’s authority before the public.”
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the juror was jailed from Monday to Saturday.
Sisk’s previous trial ended in a mistrial because new cellphone evidence became available.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.