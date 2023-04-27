ATHENS — Mason Sisk’s defense team rested its case Wednesday afternoon without calling any witnesses, minutes after the prosecution announced that it had finished presenting the case against him. Sisk did not testify.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said lawyers will make their closing arguments Thursday morning and he will charge the jury Thursday afternoon, then tell jurors to decide whether Sisk is guilty. The jury contains nine men and four women, including one alternate.
Sisk, now 18, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his father, stepmother and three siblings when he was 14. Wednesday was the eighth day of his trial.
The jury returned from lunch at 1:43 p.m., and District Attorney Brian Jones announced instantly that the state was resting its case. Wise sent the jury out of the room and conferred with lawyers.
Sisk walked up to the judge’s bench, and Wise asked whether he wanted to testify. Sisk said no.
Then the judge called jurors back in, explained what was coming and told them to come back at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Meanwhile, the judge said, he will review jury charges proposed by the prosecutors and defense lawyers.
---
Wednesday testimony
On Wednesday morning, a defense attorney questioned an investigator about interrogation techniques used on Sisk.
Defense attorney Michael Sizemore was cross-examining state’s witness Johnny Morrell, a sheriff’s investigator who specializes in digital forensics. Morrell also helped former Sheriff Mike Blakely interrogate Sisk in a room at the Sheriff’s Office a few hours after the killings.
Sizemore pointed out that several things they did fit into the Reid interrogation technique. That technique puts an interviewee under pressure but offers sympathy, understanding and help if he or she confesses. Critics have said that it can lead to false confessions.
The defense wanted the jury to hear testimony from Jeffrey Neuschatz, a psychology professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Neuschatz testified without the jury present about false confessions and the Reid technique. But prosecutors moved to exclude that testimony, and the judge granted the motion over defense objections.
The interview room where Sisk was interrogated was small and sparsely decorated. Morrell noted that this put the subject outside his familiar environment and nothing in the room could be used as a weapon.
He said he checked Sisk’s hands for gunshot residue using spray and tape, but acknowledged that the test he used had been abandoned by the FBI and some other law enforcement.
“You’re really laying it on thick at that point, right?” Sizemore said, referring to showmanship.
“I’m testing his hands,” Morrell said matter-of-factly. He later added that the test would show whether powder residue was on the hands.
Morrell said he read Sisk his Miranda rights against self-incrimination as well as a waiver of rights that was on the form Sisk signed. Sizemore asked whether he had explained the waiver, beyond reading what it said.
“Nobody would talk if you did that,” Morrell said.
Morrell said that authorities did not investigate Sisk’s original story, later abandoned, that he was not the shooter but heard five shots upstairs while playing video games in the basement.
Sizemore said Blakely told Sisk nine times that he was not telling the truth. He said the questions carried the presumption of guilt, and there were hints of leniency and statements that if Sisk would confess, he could get help. He said Blakely and Morrell were suggesting what happened and supplying motives and a sequence of events for Sisk to verify.
Sizemore said that even though Sisk had confessed to killing five people, “he was concerned about y’all’s impression of him. … He apologized to y’all for lying to you.”
Jones said that when a person confesses, “it’s almost a cathartic experience where they feel better.” Morrell agreed with him that Sisk seemed relaxed after confessing.
Snippets from a video of the interrogation were shown Wednesday, mostly by the defense team. The video had been shown at more length Tuesday.
Victims were Mason’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4; and brother, Colson, 6 months. They were killed Sept. 2, 2019, at their house on Ridge Road in Elkmont. Mason Sisk was 14 at the time. A previous trial ended in a mistrial when new cellphone evidence became available.
That evidence was discussed in court Wednesday.
---
Cellphone evidence
Morrell testified about information obtained from Mary Sisk’s cellphone after the FBI unlocked its contents. But he said the contents of John Sisk’s phone were unknown, despite efforts by the FBI in Huntsville and Quantico, Virginia, and the Secret Service in Hoover. In fact, John Sisk’s phone became inoperable while in government custody.
Sizemore said John Sisk’s “fried” phone might have contained evidence about drug debts.
“We’ll never know what was on that phone, will we?” Sizemore asked Morrell.
“Correct,” Morrell said.
Morrell told Jones that Apple Inc., the manufacturer of John Sisk’s phone, reported that the phone had never been set up to back up to iCloud.
Sizemore noted allegations that John Sisk had been working for the FBI and might be going into witness protection. “You’re not suggesting that a law enforcement agency wouldn’t lie to protect information, are you?” he asked Morrell. Prosecutors objected to that question.
Mary Sisk’s phone contents were extracted and then organized by a computer program, Morrell said. In a series of messages Aug. 24, 2019 — possibly the last such messaging between Mary and Mason Sisk — she demanded that he bring his phone upstairs.
Jones said that in other messages, Mary was “getting on” Mason Sisk about doing the laundry. Morrell told him no drug references were found in Mary Sisk’s phone.
