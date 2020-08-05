Joe Delap has been appointed as Athens State University’s vice president for corporate and community relations, a newly created position.
Delap will work with all departments at the university to create and implement or enhance partnerships with corporate and business leaders, the nonprofit sector, preschool-12 education, community colleges and community organizations.
Delap was named provost at the university in 2016.
“Dr. Delap will be well-suited to this role,” said Athens State President Philip Way, in a release. “As provost and VP for academic affairs, he has been responsible for many of these areas internally.
“Now he will use his deep knowledge of internal operations to market the university externally, resulting in benefits for all VP areas.”
According to the university, Delap will gradually transition to his new role over the next few weeks as an interim provost is named, and a national search for a new provost will be conducted by an outside search firm during the coming year.
