ATHENS — The new site of Jimmy Gill Park will not open to the public until early next year because of delays getting playground equipment, a community leader and officials said this week.
Christy Gill, daughter of the late city councilman who is the park's namesake, said that after the playground equipment arrives, Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford will determine an opening date.
The playground equipment was supposed to have already been delivered, said Earl Glaze, sanitation director and building superintendent. Now the city is being told it will not arrive until mid-December because of worldwide issues with the supply chain.
“With the holidays, I expect we won’t get any until after the first of the year," Glaze said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the playground equipment has been ordered for six months. “It’s just amazing the slowdown of equipment and supplies. As soon as it gets in, I promise you, we won’t hold it.”
Marks told the council on Monday he will give an update on the playground equipment at each of their meetings.
The park was moved from its previous location on Sanderfer Road when the property became part of the site where automotive supplier Toyota Boshoku is now operating. The park's new Hine Street site is not far from its original location.
Christy Gill said when she initially spoke to Marks about the relocation, she suggested keeping it in the same vicinity. “It just worked out perfectly,” she said.
Her father wanted the park to be on that side of town, which was in his district, Gill said, “for the constituents to have someplace to go without traveling farther outside to go to different parks.”
Gill said her family does not believe her father would be opposed to moving the park. “He probably would be excited, had he still been alive, for the jobs coming in … at the same time providing recreation for those who maybe want to take a lunch break and walk over to get away from the plant.”
According to Glaze, the park is 90% complete. He is overseeing the Jimmy Gill Park project.
The paving of the parking lot was just completed and there is a pavilion built, said Marks.
Glaze said a sewer line has been installed, and they expect the pump station to be delivered and installed within the next couple of weeks.
Glaze said there have been numerous delays with materials and construction. They were delayed about three months while waiting to get siding and paint, he said.
There is still some concrete work that needs to be completed, but Glaze said, pending the weather, it should be complete in the next two to three weeks.
Gill said, “Hopefully, next year, everyone will be able to come out and once again enjoy the park, enjoy its new location and all the amenities it will offer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.