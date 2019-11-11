ATHENS — Three Limestone County Democrats have qualified for local elections and will not have challengers in the March 3 primary, according to Ken Hines, party executive committee chairman.
Roger Williams is running for the District 2 County Commission seat, which includes parts of East Limestone.
Williams will face off against the winner of the Republican primary between Danny Barksdale and incumbent Steve Turner. The four-year term pays $60,860 annually.
Retired school teacher Rita Jackson of Toney, who qualified Friday, is seeking the Board of Education District 4 position. Jackson will face the winner of the GOP primary between Belinda Maples and Heath Moss in the Nov. 3 general election.
Amy Champion qualified for the BOE District 5 seat. She will run against the winner of the GOP race between Kevin Dunn and incumbent Bradley Young.
The six-year BOE terms pay $6,864 annually.
"There's a lot of planning and training to take place before our candidates do any door knocking," Hines said. "We're pleased to have three quality candidates running."
No Democrat qualified for the County Commission District 4 seat. Republican LaDon Townsend is challenging incumbent Ben Harrison in that race.
