ELKMONT (AP) — A 15-year-old student is charged with making a terrorist threat against Elkmont High.
WHNT reported that the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the teen made a threat via social media against the school on Friday. The teen was arrested about an hour later.
Elkmont High School said in a statement on Facebook that school administrators learned about the threatening statements and contacted authorities.
The school resumed normal operations after the student was taken into custody.
