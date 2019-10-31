ATHENS — Details are still being worked out for transferring ownership of the Limestone County Event Center to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, according to the county attorney.
“(A deed) hasn’t been finalized,” Limestone Attorney Mark Maclin told county commissioners at a work session Wednesday. If questions from museum officials can be resolved this week, a deed could be presented at Monday’s regular meeting for the commission's consideration, according to Maclin.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black asked if the county would be responsible for maintenance once the facility is in the museum board’s hands.
“It would be theirs,” Maclin said.
Meanwhile, museum officials are lining up insurance coverage and working with Athens-based Martin & Cobey and Goodwyn Mills Cawood, which are preparing architectural plans for the facility.
The museum plans to manage both operations, converting the north half of the building into a new museum location. The south side of the building, where a stage is located, would be available for event rentals.
“We’re hoping to have seating for 400 on the event side,” said Sandy Thompson, the museum’s director.
Maclin said the deed will include language stating that the event center building, located on the other side of a parking lot from the museum, would revert to the county if it’s no longer used as a veterans museum.
The county owns the veterans museum and event center buildings, and the museum now leases from the county its current location in a 100-year-old former L&N freight depot, at 100 Pryor St.
--
Road concerns
During the work session, Commissioner Ben Harrison said he plans to meet with State Rep. Parker Moore, R-Decatur, about possible options for safety improvements at the intersection of Alabama 99 and Elk River Mills Road.
“I’d personally like a roundabout” at the intersection, Harrison said.
Harrison said his daughter was involved in a wreck there Tuesday night and a trooper who responded told him he had worked four accidents there in the last month. Harrison said he wants to check accident reports over a five-year period at the location.
The commission also discussed an agreement with the state to resurface a portion of Sandy Road, starting at U.S. 31, in southern Limestone County. A vote on the agreement is scheduled for Monday.
Black said the project doesn’t require county funding.
Claborn Manufacturing is renovating a former Delphi building on Sandy Road, and the company has said it plans to use about 110,000 square feet of the space, with another 110,000 square feet to be available for lease.
The company will produce hollow-metal security doors, frames, windows and wall panels for the corrections industry.
In other business, the commission unanimously voted to hold an executive session to discuss "administrative hearing" matters. The session lasted about an hour.
Maclin cited a section in Alabama code, saying it “expressly allows for personnel matters and administrative hearings to be conducted in executive session and neither requires any particular explanatory declaration.”
No action was taken during the executive session, according to Commission Chairman Collin Daly.
